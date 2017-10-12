Dreamt Invitation- Aurora Phoenix

Let’s meet for coffee, shall we?

I’ll be the one sipping

a blended oxymoron

of weary resignation

with drizzled half-skim

avid advocacy

sugar sprinkled

of frothy futile hopes

You’ll know me by the tilt

of my eloquent anguish

and the haunting lilt

in my punned gibberish

I’ll know you by the volumes

you carry in your eyes

dust-jacketed to cherish

shiny with repeated caressings

We’ll talk about the weather

in the dissection of a cloud

we’ll unveil a thousand

Pharaohed secrets

of wealth and majesty

Let’s meet in the park and walk.

I’ll be the wilted

hot-house orchid

hybrid hearty with saguaro

stubbornly standing tall

You’ll know me by

my fuschiaed veil

of sinuous chagrin

hidden amongst

my tresses nonchalant

I’ll know you by the myriad

hearts you swaddle in your ears

birthing and re-birthing

with every tortured listen

to convoluted tales

We can analyze a movie

neither one of us has seen

in the sham review

we reverently screen

Amazonian peace and durability

Let’s meet and drink a toast

We’ll savor a buttered melon sip

to all the yous I am

We’ll relish a foamy-headed swallow

of all the mes you’ll be

We’ll revel in a stiff spirited swig

to all the us-es no one

will ever ever see

Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read more of her confabulations at “Insights from Inside.”