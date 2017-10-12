Operator, I’d Like to Place a Call

the missing of you
is starting to feel like a small animal
gnawing at my heart
at my stomach
my world isn’t quite right
when I can’t be sure
that you are still in it
you have severed yourself from all the usual
technologies that you find so cold
sources of connected disconnection
I admire your ability to so fully reject this modern technology
but it leaves me with hands empty of you
my dear friend
I think about placing a call the old-fashioned way
but I am all out of quarters
and payphones have become almost extinct
only found in the Smithsonian
next to a manual typewriter
and Archie Bunker’s La-Z-Boy
you wouldn’t open the door
to a stranger
if I sent a telegram
I know you would appreciate the whimsy
of a tin can stretched between our houses
but I don’t have 2,700 miles of string
I try to connect with you through the ether
grab the thread of your vibrating frequency
but your beautiful colors are not calling out to me
the way they usually do
I must resort to inscribing a message
into the night sky
letting you know that you are loved
that you are missed
and hope that wherever you are
that you are looking up at the heavens
