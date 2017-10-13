Dissociation (revisited)

the well crafted mask labeled “functioning adult”
that I wear to work
is slipping today
i keep putting it back in place
it stays for a little while
before sliding down again
like ill-fitting glasses
or hat that’s a size too big
revealing the cracked surface
beneath the latex
all the vulnerability
i try to hide
i watch myself
having normal conversations with
my co-workers
as though i am across
the room
maybe i should get
some popcorn to eat
while i enjoy this show
dissociation
i make work related
phone calls
ask intelligent questions
answer emails
even write an informed consent for research
type words of thanks and encouragement
as if everything
is okay
like i’m okay
trying with various degrees of success to
ignore the screaming vortex
that is inside me
i even start to reach out a
a few times
to ask for. . .
i don’t know what.
someone to hold up a mirror
and show me i’m still human?
remind me that someone they
used to care about held this shape?
took up this space?
i feel boneless
as if I have lost all structural integrity
is there a mold out there of me
that i can pour myself
into until my atoms settle?
right now i am drifting apart
a million small particles of
matter floating in the afternoon light
