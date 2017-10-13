‘Shoo, fly.’ – Collaboration – Kindra M. Austin & Samantha Lucero

Kindra Austin and Samantha Lucero strip the night bare and leave us naked and raw on the floor.
Fly guy—bar fly with Roman nose and sake soaked tongue buzzing in my ear; shoo fly, don’t bother me.
like a sip instead of a gulp,
the spider is on the cliff of my knee,
it spreads no further with
its unshaven jowls scratching the walls
of my mind; i remember camel turkish royals,
hard pack, you thanking me after i sucked
your dick,
begging me to stay when i said goodbye.
men just want a woman in their bed, any one will do.
and i like pooling alone, like a puddle of rain outside,
dreaming my chaotic dreams.
You’d followed me out to the parking lot
after my Karaoke set; ‘Rolling on the River’ was my best yet.
I let you feel me up, under the bra, under lights catching bugs,
while my hands worked overtime, pulling down your drawers.
and what wet dreams may come on the upper…
