The Daily Song: Blank Page Sia featuring Christina Aguilera

Heartbreakingly beautiful song with a visually mesmerizing video.

“Blank Page”

I know there’s hurt, I know there’s pain,
But people change, Lord knows I’ve been no saint
In my own way, regret choices I’ve made
How do I say I’m sorry? How do I say I’m sorry?

I was scared, I was unprepared
Oh, for the things you said
If I could undo that I hurt you
I would do anything for us to make it through
Draw me a smile and save me tonight
I am a blank page waiting for you to bring me to life
Paint me a heart, let me be your art
I am a blank page waiting for life to start

Let our hearts stop and beat as one together
Let out hearts stop and beat as one forever

How can I erase decisions I’ve made?
How do I go back, what more can I say?
All that remains are hearts filled with shame
How do we say we’re sorry? How do we say we’re sorry

I was scared, I was unprepared
Oh, for the things you said
If I could undo that I hurt you
I would do anything for us to make it through
Draw me a smile and save me tonight
I am a blank page waiting for you to bring me to life
Paint me a heart, let me be your art
I am a blank page waiting for life to start

Let our hearts stop and beat as one together
Let out hearts stop and beat as one forever

I’d go back in time and I’ll realize
Our spirits aligned and we’d never die

Draw me a smile and save me tonight
I’ll be your blank page waiting for you to bring me to life
Paint me a heart, let me be your art
I am a blank page waiting for life to start

Let our hearts start and beat as one together
Let our hearts start and beat as one forever

