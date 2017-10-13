You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Devereaux Frazier

darkness cascades upon me
shadows remind of the specter
her spectacle of hands around my throat
silver blade reflected blue eyes
deeper than any ocean
unable to be pacified by my cries
black nails clawed away at my hope
and ate my faith off the dinner plate
of our love
my heart was a pomegranate
and the blood flowed with the seed
of my life
mangled pink flesh was hers to devour
this and every night
eschewed by day and trapped in her grasp
the immortal wounds of her desire
were stripes bourne to last
with one final act
she gave no glance into my eye
but shoved the blade into my thigh
standing over me, she whispers
with Alexander’s hubris and pride
you were meant
to know the night
I’m Devereaux Frazier, an eighteen year old poet and writer from Baltimore, Maryland. I’ve been published eight times on SpillWords, with my piece “Pleadings Against The Preposterous” being nominated for Publication Of the Month of May. I’ve also been published five times on TeenInk, with my story “Less Than Human” being published in the October 2016 edition of their magazine. In addition, Literary Art Review has published three of my poems as well. I am the sole voice of the blog An Aspergian’s Chemical Romance. You can also find me on Facebook.