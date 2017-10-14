Pain and Chocolate-From the PTSD Files (revisited)

As I go about my life
a detail of Tuesday’s lost hour
(55 minutes)
pops into my head with surprising clarity
I am sure that it has been sitting
just below the surface for the last four days
and that I have been studiously looking around it
like a white elephant in the middle of a living room
(why white? i wonder. i have always liked the idea of a polka-dotted elephant.
maybe pink and purple)
C.B. unexpectedly rifles through her notepad and says
“Do you remember last week’s theme?”
(last week had a theme?! i don’t remember a theme)
I forget that she writes notes while we talk
I look down when I feel too exposed
maybe she writes during those moments
or perhaps she has mastered writing legibly
while never breaking eye contact
I picture scrawl at odd angles
that she must struggle to decipher after I leave
She has used the notepad several times
to draw me cryptic diagrams
that I fold like origami before disappearing
them into the depths of my bag
She looks at the lined white legal pad with curled up edges
(hello OCD)
on her lap to make sure she gets the phrasing exact
while I idly wonder if I have my own dedicated pad
just for me
Or whether she uses it for everyone and gives us
secret code names to remember whose notes belong to who
for no particular reason I decide I want to be Blue Iguana
“I am attuned to pain” she reads my words back to me
the room is silent as I absorb this and consider
why she wants to talk about this now
I am (relatively) sure that at the moment I said it
I meant that I was sensitive to other people’s pain
The probing and insightful look she is currently giving me
Suggests that she at least understands that
There are many layers of meaning to those five words
That I am still not so sure I am ready to explore
I rarely think about my relationship to pain (much)
though I have had flashing thoughts (okay, maybe more than flashing)
that not so unlike alcoholics and drug addicts
That perhaps (just maybe)
I have an addiction to pain
(and chocolate. but chocolate hasn’t come up yet in our sessions)
to my pain
that maybe inflicting psychic self-pain (and maybe physical pain)
hurting myself in this way
has become compulsive
out of control
