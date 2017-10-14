The Next Big Thing

The Lithium Chronicles

And you, with your twenty-year-old,

come hither face, shimmering

with the light of the sun,

and a life that has yet to be lived.

Look at you, unmarked and perfect,

recycling the pretty words that you have eaten,

and the lovely ideas of all the tragedies

that you have never even tasted.

I don’t like the way you keep

trying to force them down my throat,

as if choking on your nothing

could possibly cleanse me

of the suffering I have swallowed.

Darling, I see you,

all twenty years of you,

and I will invite you to my table,

set the prettiest place for you

to come back to me,

after you have gagged on life,

wiped your mouth,

and asked for a second fucking helping.

