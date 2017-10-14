You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Adnama72

Where, we were supposed to meet. If you got the memo, you should have been there. But instead you left me feeling like a fool outside the restaurant. You said, you said, you would be there, or were you just fobbing me off, I waited, and I waited, you never arrived why? Why didn’t you arrive?”

I started writing short stories in the library on school holidays. I discovered in  playing with and rearranging the letters of my first name that I found Adnama, I love my two cats, Claudia and Salem (Not after the one from the show about the teen witch). I Love to read and draw, take photographs and science genetics in particular.

I blog at Adnama in Wonderland

