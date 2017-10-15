I said “etiology of pain”

he heard “ideology of pain”

interesting.

can pain and numbness be Republican?

it could believe in trickle-down economics

or maybe its Democratic

but this doesn’t feel like a representative democracy

my vote for not experiencing it is not being given equal weight

it does seem to be exercising some pretty strong free-will

I could be persuaded that it is Libertarian

but this pain is the strong, silent type

keeping its beliefs to itself

choosing to remain an enigma

