I said “etiology of pain”
he heard “ideology of pain”
interesting.
can pain and numbness be Republican?
it could believe in trickle-down economics
or maybe its Democratic
but this doesn’t feel like a representative democracy
my vote for not experiencing it is not being given equal weight
it does seem to be exercising some pretty strong free-will
I could be persuaded that it is Libertarian
but this pain is the strong, silent type
keeping its beliefs to itself
choosing to remain an enigma
