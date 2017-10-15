Jesus Died for Somebody’s Sins

Mother Mary
the sinners pray to me
asking me to forgive
their transgressions
their sins
as though I am holy
consecrated by the fire
washed clean in the blood
But Jesus and I never
ran in the same crowd
we didn’t pass a bottle of cheap
schnapps while parked in the Catholic cemetery
shooting the shit in a rusty Chevy Nova
making out under small town stars
I never found god in the cardboard wafer
placed upon my tongue
by priests with too-tight white collars
who looked down on me
called me illegitimate
offspring of a whore
audacious enough
to marry a divorced Presbyterian
their own vices
alcoholism
adultery
lust
throwing the first stone
gossiped openly about in the parking lot after Mass
do what I say, not as I do hypocrisy
still ringing in my ears as clearly as the amens
and halleluiahs
Don’t come looking to me
for your absolution
I am no virgin in white
visited by an angel
graced by the god of gods
I was a barefoot wild child
finding the Goddess in the silver light of the moon
the Green Man in the sun-dappled clearings
where I had my first orgasms
fingers dug deep in the earth
ants crawling upon my bare fourteen year old legs
I cannot offer you the grace you seek
only my humanity
my empathy
my deeply flawed soul
