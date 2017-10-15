You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: But You/Andrea LeDew

Slumming it

With you, my friend,

Keeping me laughing,

Extreme in all things;

Swinging purses,

Rocking our blue jeans,

Dollar pitchers,

Alley door waiting.

Across the parking lot—

Slightly slick—

We prance with youth,

Toward the smoky dive,

When the wind whips by,

Snagging our satchels.

Mine drifts on the breeze

And is gone. I saw nothing,

But you, on the ground,

In a death embrace,

Clutching yours close

To your chest. With a thump,

It is taken. And you

Lie stunned and enraged.

I shrug my shoulders,

I shiver off thoughts

Of what might have happened.

But you, you were meant

To know the night,

To confront and prevail.

You stomped me off

To the stationhouse,

On tape, you bore witness,

You plotted revenge.

While me, I whispered.

I whined and I whimpered.

I only know courage

By day.

Copyright Andrea LeDew 2017

Andrea LeDew is a mother of four including two homeschoolers, one of whom has autism. Her education includes degrees in English and Law, a year in Wuerzburg, Germany, four years of active law practice and 24 years of nonstop motherhood.

She runs a blog of her essays for homeschooling parents, and parents of children with special needs: For Random Learning Comes, frlcnews.com. She lives in Florida.