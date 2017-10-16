Gravity/Tales from the PTSD Files (revisited)

Another Saturday
another migraine
another two hour nap
trying to sleep it off
This is becoming a familiar and unwelcome routine
but it is my first migraine in a week
maybe the Mindfulness Meditation techniques
are actually helpful
I have been experimenting with different guided
meditations on YouTube
My favorite is a profanity-laden mindfulness exercise
sent to me by my friend Vanessa
but it gives me such a case of the giggles
that I cannot concentrate on my breathing
A second is tailored just for migraine and features the voice of an
Australian man that I am starting to develop erotic fantasies about
with a voice that sexy
he has got to be good in bed
but every time he talks about letting the tension in the head and neck
dissolve and drain away into the ground
I picture it becoming water running down my body and then I need to pee
(sucks to be over 50)
The third is a whole body check in that I am leery of
it provokes defensive and protective feelings in me
during the check in with the core of my body
I am tempted to literally cover my
hips
belly
chest
with my hands while listening to it
I have discovered that an unexpected side effect
of practicing mindfulness meditation
is that I can no longer slip easily into the
(dissociative) day dreams that I enjoy when I am commuting
that calm me when I am stressed
help me get back to sleep when I am in insomnic (nightly)
I had not realized how much I relied on being able to go away in my mind
to cope with the stressors of my life
After this morning’s nap
I had sudden flash of memory that CB had actually brought up two themes
from our previous session
while referring to her dog-eared legal pad
The first
“I am attuned to pain”
The second
“I forget I have gravity”
(“gravity” was her word, not mine. i am sure that i used “impact”)
That is:
I forget that my
words
thoughts
actions
very existence
impacts anyone else
Because I feel so
thin
transparent
invisible
unworthy
unlovable
Hmmmm. . .
let’s sit with that one for a minute
