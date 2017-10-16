You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Knowing Borne in the Night/Aurora Phoenix

there are those
who know only sunlight
it reflects from the silver spoons
from which they slurp their coddled cream
they are insulated from all pain
by their silk lined ermine wrappings
residual misery absorbed by underlings
assiduous under rug sweepers
leaving them bereft
of moral compass
merest crumbs of compassion.
they are blind,
these sun-dwellers,
having gazed for hours interminable
in fawning rhapsody
upon their own bedazzled
countenances
vision blurred
by lack of focus
glancing solely upon pageantry
rhinestone Rodeo rodeos.
my friends, these are not
our vistas. we have careened
brakeless down curvaceous
Sunset Boulevard
– or strutted braless –
quaffing the air’s despair
in great desperate gulps
while our demons
take the wheel.
we have licked the salts of mercury
briny from tormented eyes
with our tongues of fire
tasting essence of fear
and redemption only the night
can portend. we have crawled
stripped and wounded
through the rancid tunnels
of our world’s underbelly
skittering from hants
and happenings. we have
discovered ourselves the sideshow
-artists eaten by their own starving souls
get your tickets here! –
witnessed the hordes of cynics
buy tickets to the noire feast
cancelled the show
with our stand up sit in.
we have been downtrodden
dejected and depressed
yet Angelou-ic we have risen
risen and risen yet again.
you and I, comrades,
we were meant to know the night.
from the depths of deepest
deprivation and depravity
we scavenged priceless gems.
greatest of these, I submit,
a luminous diamond chip:
in the darkest of moments
the light from a kind heart
mimics a trick birthday candle.
you think omnipotent monsters
have finally blown it out
and it flickers – pale and guttering-
yet it flickers
back to life.
Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read more of her confabulations at Insights from “Inside”