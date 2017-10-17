An Ordeal by Fate-Sandy Sandals

It all began with a thought, that originated as a dapple

kindling emotions and actions I had to grapple

a thought, a dream to be something

not in to fit in, but to stand out.

Took a leap of faith just to fail

lost my confidence and became frail

belief, faith and trust seemed futile

battled waves extremely brutal

Shunned loved ones and avenues that meant the world to me

hoping that was the best coping mechanism that could possibly be

filled with dread and terror,

I faced the consequences of my error

Out sprung a path after a long wait

a path of patience and perseverance,

a path little less ornate

Walking the path, as there is no place to go

unaware of the repercussions my life might throw

the path is long and I am still nowhere

but is filled with wisdom that would enhance my flair

I choose to tread to a destination unknown

vehemently exploring out of my comfort zone

basking in the diverse experiences laid on my track

hoping the dots would connect when I look back

– Sandhya Shekar (AKA Sandy Sandals)

About me: Optometrist, explorer, science geek, humorist, environmentalist, polyglot & an amateur photographer

I blog at things that matter to me