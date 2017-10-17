House of Glass-Bisma Naveed/A Thought Process

Posted in Friends of Brave and RecklessTagged , ,

Bisma Naveed/A Thought Process

A Thought Process

Night fall after night fall,

I call out your name,

It echoes against my lips,

Reverberating in my every breath.

But then it ruptures into this cloak of shivering white that I wear,

Depleting into this film of delicate nothingness,

Only to be held permanently in these crevices of my pale skin.

I stand, bruised under the piercing gaze of this moonlit sky,

Draping myself in the lingering scent of your soothing words,

Your mellow touch forming strokes of pure mirth 

Against this filthy misery coiling into my aching wounds,

Bleeding,

Scratching at all that is lifeless, dead.

I break even more,

Shifting against this gnawing restlessness,

In my desperate pursuit for tranquility,

Crafting a plastic hope out of these shapeless shadows.

I fade away,

Only to awaken again in this house of glass,

In the fragile existence of the memories that we built.

View original post

9 thoughts on “House of Glass-Bisma Naveed/A Thought Process

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s