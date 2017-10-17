Bisma Naveed/A Thought Process
Night fall after night fall,
I call out your name,
It echoes against my lips,
Reverberating in my every breath.
But then it ruptures into this cloak of shivering white that I wear,
Depleting into this film of delicate nothingness,
Only to be held permanently in these crevices of my pale skin.
I stand, bruised under the piercing gaze of this moonlit sky,
Draping myself in the lingering scent of your soothing words,
Your mellow touch forming strokes of pure mirth
Against this filthy misery coiling into my aching wounds,
Bleeding,
Scratching at all that is lifeless, dead.
I break even more,
Shifting against this gnawing restlessness,
In my desperate pursuit for tranquility,
Crafting a plastic hope out of these shapeless shadows.
I fade away,
Only to awaken again in this house of glass,
In the fragile existence of the memories that we built.
9 thoughts on “House of Glass-Bisma Naveed/A Thought Process”
Christine this is where I do my “I told you so” dance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have earned your “I told you so” dance A.G. No question!
LikeLike
Haha. I’m so glad to see her work here 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy WOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t she amazing? A.G. found her and IMd me first thing to take a look
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s freaking incredible!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I immediately thought, which site can I recruit her for? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
No kidding! How about all of them, lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually wrote her and asked her to put a Follow by email Widget up so I wouldn’t miss anything!
LikeLiked by 1 person