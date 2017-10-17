I can’t remember now
If it was your left eye or your right
Just how puffy it was
Almost swollen shut
Black and purple
Against your pale skin
The white of your eye
Hemorrhaged
From the force of the blow
I don’t remember
If we asked what
Had happened
Or if we just knew
I do remember
Being in Mrs. Merten’s
English class
People whispering
Into each other’s ears
Wondering what you had done
To deserve this black eye
Had you pushed John-John
To the limit?
Flirted with another guy?
Had you been mouthy?
They wondered
A bitch?
You could be mouthy
You could be a bitch
In the way that only a teenage
Girl can be
I hit you once myself
At a middle school dance
After you said something
Cruel and hurtful to me
Pushing a button
That only an old friend
A good friend
Knows exists
You laughed at me then
I remember wishing I had
Slapped you harder
I watched the swelling
Gradually recede
The colors fade to yellow
And green
Unsettled day after day
Sitting in the back of the room
That black eye
Has haunted me for years
My silence has haunted
Me for years
I should have told you
That no woman
Ever deserves that
I should have told you
To dump his sorry ass
That he didn’t deserve you
But I didn’t
It wasn’t until
I left our small
Blue collar, provincial
Massachusetts hometown
And went to college
That I learned to call
This exactly what this was
Domestic Violence
© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
6 thoughts on “Ode to a Black Eye”
Reblogged this on Creative Writing Reblogged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Devereaux!
LikeLike
You’ve nailed the dynamic perfectly here. Out of ignorance, conditioning, avoidance, and other rationalizations and realities, it is easier to do a little, often conditioned, speculation and move on when a person sees it. If a person is motivated to learn more and do extensive research, they can understand, then educate others.
LikeLike
We are taught so young not to trust our own instincts that we learn not to act when we see injustice. Its a hard mindset to chip away at and requires practice and dedication to try new responses.
LikeLike
Wow…
LikeLike
Thank you. It was a very vivid memory that haunted me for decades. I have since had the opportunity to apologize but I don’t ever want to forget.
LikeLike