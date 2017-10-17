Christopher McGeown at Short Poems and Other Nonsense slays it in spare verse
Short Poems and Other Nonsense
each minute
fills me
with thoughts
of you,
and i can feel
myself
slowly
bursting
at the seams.
2 thoughts on “overwhelmed-Christopher McGeown/Short Poems and Other Nonsense”
Needle and cotton with a sedative or local anaesthetic. 👍
Nicely put
