Poisonous – SRP/Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Poisonous
they sit calmly around a table
in a well-lit room spewing hatred
from their mouths
it is what it is, and it’s only about
that person who looks back at me
when i stare into a mirror
telling me that I’m not good
enough
they’ve been deciding what to do
about a couple of people
who make it hard for
them to
rule
i sit quietly at the table
as it all swirls around
me
i remember that mirror
tells me the truth at night
its hard to be
quiet and still
i do what I’m told
wait for direction
and silently grow old
silently i grow old
you can’t turn away because
i can’t process the signal
it happens so fast
my sin
drops the needle when
the moon fades to dawn
and it all washes away
clean
and you’re leaving here
while I’m still here
