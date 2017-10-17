The Daily Song: First Loves/Paul McDonald

Giving me the feels.

I want to learn how to love, not just feel the feeling.

I want to mend this heart before I quit believing.

Did we go there just a little too soon?

Did we take our love for granted?

If I had fought for us just a little bit harder would anything be different?

I can’t keep holding on when you’re already gone.

Just stay in my arms for a little bit longer.

When I close my eyes you’re here with me.

I’m dancing with your memory.

A part of us will always be together because first loves last forever.

My desire for you was without a ceiling

and the warmth of your soul was ever so healing.

If I can’t be the one I hope you find somebody new

that knows you, needs you, lives, and breathes you

the way that I still do.

I can’t keep holding on when you’re already gone.

Just stay in my arms for a little bit longer.

When I close my eyes you’re here with me.

I’m dancing with your memory.

A part of us will always be together because First Loves last forever.

Because First Loves last forever.

I can’t keep holding on when you’re already gone.

Just stay in my arms for a little bit longer.

I can’t keep holding on when you’re already gone.

Just stay in my arms for a little bit longer.

When I close my eyes you’re here with me.

I’m dancing with your memories.

A part of us will always be together

because you’re my First Love.

Always my First Love.

and First Loves last forever.

My love for you is forever.