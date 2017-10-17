The Daily Song: First Loves/Paul McDonald

Giving me the feels.
I want to learn how to love, not just feel the feeling.
I want to mend this heart before I quit believing.
Did we go there just a little too soon?
Did we take our love for granted?
If I had fought for us just a little bit harder would anything be different?
I can’t keep holding on when you’re already gone.
Just stay in my arms for a little bit longer.
When I close my eyes you’re here with me.
I’m dancing with your memory.
A part of us will always be together because first loves last forever.
My desire for you was without a ceiling
and the warmth of your soul was ever so healing.
If I can’t be the one I hope you find somebody new
that knows you, needs you, lives, and breathes you
the way that I still do.
I can’t keep holding on when you’re already gone.
Just stay in my arms for a little bit longer.
When I close my eyes you’re here with me.
I’m dancing with your memory.
A part of us will always be together because First Loves last forever.
Because First Loves last forever.
I can’t keep holding on when you’re already gone.
Just stay in my arms for a little bit longer.
I can’t keep holding on when you’re already gone.
Just stay in my arms for a little bit longer.
When I close my eyes you’re here with me.
I’m dancing with your memories.
A part of us will always be together
because you’re my First Love.
Always my First Love.
and First Loves last forever.
My love for you is forever.