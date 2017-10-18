woke up on the edge
of the cliff
unsteady feet
sliding on the loose gravel path
leading no where
I know that I
could
should
call for help
but my voice is hoarse
from disuse
only capable of
inaudible croaking
even if I could
calling for help
would mean admitting
that I have fallen in the hole
and cannot get up on my own
I know that I
could
should
reach out a hand
but my arms wrapped around
myself in a death grip
is all that is keeping me
from flying apart
I am slowly
painfully
sliding backwards
inch by inch
into the abyss
wondering why it is so hard
even now when the stakes are high
to say the word out loud
LOSS
