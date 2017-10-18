You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Born to Know the Night/Eric Syrdal

Way back in the bayou

‘neath the spanish moss

they say at sunset

you can see him walk

He trudges through mud

12 inches deep

searching for something

restless and weak

She was barely a woman

some say only 16

when she was laid under water

by jealousy and greed

Her heart was the purest

more precious than gold

but now lies at the bottom

of the swamp, dark and cold

like a nocturnal flower

that knows only the night

and can tell no stories

of greenery and light

where the water is black

like the darkest pitch

and love can not reach her

nor sunlight’s kiss

only the floating lily

and the bullfrog know

where she sleeps eternal

no grave marker to show

Eric Syrdal is an independent poet/author. He’s an avid gamer and Sci-Fi enthusiast. He enjoys reading science fiction and fantasy literature and spends a great deal of his writing time focused in those genres. He is from New Orleans, Louisiana, where he lives with wife and two children. You can read more Eric’s writing at My Sword and Shield….