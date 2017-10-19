Anachronistic Rant – A.G. Diedericks

A.G. Diedericks on Sudden Denouement
A Forum for Divergent Literature
History void of sapience
I am the spectre
of regurgitated fallacy
I carve the crevice
in impregnable absolutes
the blood-splatter in the crevasse
of your ice sculpture
where i birth postmodernism
and cut off the crimson springs
of solipsism
Children raised by the idiot box
extinction of libraries
words replaced by letters
A climate change
bonfire of trees
A nation impeached
acclimation to a blue bird’s speech
Hubris draped in white cloth
the sloth that doth not protest
Suffragettes suffocating
for egalitarianism
Robots dictate pedestrians
look to your alt-left
look to your alt-right
I know where I left my keys
can you help me find
my fucking mind?
[ A.G. Diedericks is a cinephile in the midst of being gentrified into a bibliophile… colonized by mediocrity. He moonlights as a clandestine writer. You’ll find him in a dark alley over at the cuckoo’s nest, where he often lays to rest…
