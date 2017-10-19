Bruised and Baffled- Aurora Phoenix/Blood Into Ink

Aurora Phoenix at her best on Blood Into Ink
tell me this, my sisters:
tell me how we sit
in solidarity
eyes dripping,
empath secretions
in unanimous dis-synchronous
agony.
tell me how we bond
in tissue passing intimacy,
strangers
shackled together
in chosen
discomfiting disclosures
as we were shackled
hands behind backs,
wrists to waists to ankles,
perpetually to our pasts.
tell me how we ache
in our bosoms,
young and pert
or old and wire-bound,
immersed
in each other’s despair,
concrete compendium
- compelling –
as our nation’s
mandate to incarcerate.
tell me how we applaud
each signpost of survival
amen and hallelujah
symposium cum church chorus
stand in ovation
for humble attestations
to each sisters’
peril fraught journey.
tell me how we embrace
genuine and heartfelt fortitude
and challenge not
misogyny
in the house.
have we forgotten,
one and all,
Lorde’s caution on systemic change?
do we hammer away
at the masters’ chains
with his hot and hate…
