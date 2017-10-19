Sometimes I am really good at ignoring
the elephant in the room
but this one has started trumpeting
looking baleful
and shooting peanuts at me
in an effort to get my attention
I think I even heard it mutter, “Bitch, please!” under its breath
So, did I ever mention that my father disappeared
off the face of the earth
when I was ten
and has never been heard from again?
there was an FBI investigation and everything
which is retrospect, probably had more to do
with his criminal activities
than genuine concern about his welfare
but let’s not go there
So you being gone for 12 days with no word
Feels familiar
Feels like abandonment
Feels like loss
Feels like mourning
Guess I should have told you that story
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
4 thoughts on “Elephants and fathers”
Oh, I really, really loved this.
But I feel for you so deeply.
Please be reassured– this is an older piece and my missing friend has returned (mostly) unharmed
Oh I’m glad. I have to tell you that this touched me so much. I’m missing someone and it hit me just how much, as I read this. Can I ask how long they were missing?
23 very long days
