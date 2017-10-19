When words were all I had …Stephanie Lohrfink

My blood turned to ink when words were all I had.

When words were all I had to convey what a monster you were.

What a monster you are.

Still. To this day,

I despise you.

No more shall I feel daunted by you.

To better myself, I’ve reopened my scars,

Taken my quill pen,

Dipped it into my deep, burgundy red blood,

And scratched away.

Words poured from my soul.

With each scratch of the quill, I felt release.

A release like never before.

Digging deeper into my flesh with my quill …

Laceration after laceration …

Snatching all the blood I could get,

To provide the ink for thoughts.

The words were overshadowing the pain.

I couldn’t keep up with my brain.

The more I wrote, the better I felt.

Weird?

Not weird.

Freeing.

Only a moment ago, I couldn’t bear the thought of you.

Remembering meant feeling.

Feeling meant shutting down.

Shutting down meant losing.

Losing meant almost losing it all.

Everything.

Not now.

Fuck you.

Fuck all that you’ve done to make me the person I am.

Fuck you.

The person, I WAS.

I’m no longer under your spell.

Free for years, physically, but tortured in thoughts, relentlessly.

Some may have called you sick … I called you Lucifer.

Satan … The Devil.

You lost at life when you stole my innocence.

Your own daughter.

My name is Stephanie Lohrfink, my website is JuSteph4All … I currently live in Byram, NJ, where most people know you, yet act like they don’t LOL 😉

I have an extreme love for conveying life in colorful words! Since I can remember, I have loved everything about writing and creating.. bringing my mind to different places, better yet … having someone else’s mind go to another place, makes me happiest!! I’m a wife, daughter, and most importantly … Mom. I live and breathe for my family. I love to write, read, ride my bike, hang at the lake, NYC, being outside!!

My guilty pleasure is trashy, cheesey romance novels lol All in all, I’m pretty laid back… walking through this thing called life!!