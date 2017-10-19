You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: This Bouquet/Vivian Zems

I knew this day would come

When I would sit here beside you

Filled with anguish

Overcome with grief

You would have felt it too

If you had been in my shoes

I’d warned you not to go home

Just to leave him the hell alone

Your bruises, how you could bear

I’d glimpsed the patches in your hair

You were meant to know the night

He’d been drinking. Had you known?

I’d warned you not to go home

Why could you not let it go?

He’d hurt you time and time again

Did you stay just for show?

How could I tell?

Now, I’ll never know

I’d warned you not to go home

Your welfare, my only fright

Yet, you were meant to know the night

What will you have me do?

As I sit here beside you

This bouquet, my gift to you

To be replaced in a week or two

Wiping my tears, eyes squeezed tight

You were meant to know the night

Copyright 2017- Vivian Zems

Mum, author and dentist is how I describe myself. I love creating pictures from words. Sometimes a painter, other times a weaver- words are my tool; trying to create something beautiful.

I blog at Smell The Coffee