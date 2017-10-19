You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: This Bouquet/Vivian Zems

I knew this day would come
When I would sit here beside you
Filled with anguish
Overcome with grief
You would have felt it too
If you had been in my shoes
I’d warned you not to go home
Just to leave him the hell alone
Your bruises, how you could bear
I’d glimpsed the patches in your hair
You were meant to know the night
He’d been drinking. Had you known?
I’d warned you not to go home
Why could you not let it go?
He’d hurt you time and time again
Did you stay just for show?
How could I tell?
Now, I’ll never know
I’d warned you not to go home
Your welfare, my only fright
Yet, you were meant to know the night
What will you have me do?
As I sit here beside you
This bouquet, my gift to you
To be replaced in a week or two
Wiping my tears, eyes squeezed tight
You were meant to know the night
Copyright 2017- Vivian Zems
Mum, author and dentist is how I describe myself. I love creating pictures from words. Sometimes a painter, other times a weaver- words are my tool; trying to create something beautiful.
I blog at Smell The Coffee