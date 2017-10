i stand before you

stripped down to my

bare essence

raw

exposed

afraid

all pretense gone

all walls crumbled

rubble around my feet

holding my heart

gently in my cupped

palms

it is a trembling bird

afraid to fly

it is the only gift

I have to offer you

I pray

that you will understand

that the next step

is yours to take

