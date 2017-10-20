Bitch- Kristen Wood

Whisper and the Roar

I do not have to be polite

as you objectify me

or smile at your harassment

and call it flirting.

I will not be courteous

as you catcall.

It is not a compliment.

You see me in parts,

tits or ass or legs.

I feel no need to be civil

when you stand too close,

enjoying my discomfort,

relishing in this tiny bit of power.

You purposely provoke,

attempt to disturb,

sit in judgment

of whether or not

I would be good in bed.

You will never know.

You have earned my hostility

and my resting bitch face

is now awake.