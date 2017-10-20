Kristen Wood on Whisper and the Roar
I do not have to be polite
as you objectify me
or smile at your harassment
and call it flirting.
I will not be courteous
as you catcall.
It is not a compliment.
You see me in parts,
tits or ass or legs.
I feel no need to be civil
when you stand too close,
enjoying my discomfort,
relishing in this tiny bit of power.
You purposely provoke,
attempt to disturb,
sit in judgment
of whether or not
I would be good in bed.
You will never know.
You have earned my hostility
and my resting bitch face
is now awake.
Kristen Wood is a mother of five, a writer, a reader, a student, and an aspiring librarian. She has had her work published on Mothers Always Write and Scary Mommy and is an ongoing contributor to the online magazine, Still Standing . She is also a proud pop culture…
View original post 27 more words
One thought on “Bitch- Kristen Wood”
Way to go…
LikeLike