Please No- Eric/EDC Writing

The kiss you put
on my lips
wipe off
I’m not that kind
you know it
The words you put
in my mouth
take out
yours not mine
why do it
The life you
sucked from me
spit it
no don’t
swallow please
…..
Eric is an Englishman, living in Buckinghamshire, born in Birmingham, raised and schooled in Devon, near its Somerset and Dorset borders, 5 miles from the World Heritage Jurassic Coast. Husband, father of two daughters, grandfather to two girls and two boys; known as a scientist. Now in transition scientist to writer, published as Eric Daniel Clarke in ‘The Box Under The Bed: an anthology of scary stories from 20 authors’. Further poetry and prose can be found at EDC Writing