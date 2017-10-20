Swear To Me is available for purchase!

I am pleased to announce that Nicholas Gagnier’s book Swear To Me is available for purchase on Amazon.com.  In addition to many fine pieces written by Nicholas, this volume includes a stand alone poem by me as well as collaborative poem with thirteen other fabulous writers.  Contributors to this volume include such Friends of Brave and Reckless as  Rachel FinchRana KellyKindra M. AustinSarah Doughty, Eric SyrdalWard CleverAurora PhoenixDom, Aakriti Kuntal, Lois E. Linkens, 1Wise-Woman, Olde PunkNathan McCool, and Nicole Lyons

This volume explores what it is like to live with depression and other types of mental illness.  Profits from its sale will be donated to mental health organizations.  I am deeply honored to have been included in this volume and hope that you will consider purchasing a copy.

