As the moon dances across the lake
Fairies fall into slumber
Poppies shine brightly against the darkness
Lovers begin laughing into the wind
As they prepare for their midnight rendezvous
The humidity of the summer winds
Bring sweat to the brows of children
The lonely ones feel melancholy,
While filling their hearts with hope
And on this summer night,
I run my hands through the dirt beneath me
As I dream to become the moon
Round luminous and filled with the immortal beauty of purity
The moonlight’s smile reflects across the trees
Dazzling and entertaining
Oh, nature. What a miracle!
Hot winds, mist from the water
Meet the earth
The earth becomes me, and
I join the earth as I continue to sink
Deeper into the abyss of the night
Free as leaves swinging in a chilly autumn evening
My body cocooned by fragments of the moon as it dazzles the earth
Shining its warmth and maternal essence upon the forest and its hidden creatures
Lifted by a breeze, swept across evergreen trees…
My eyes go deeply into a restful sleep.
Another ending to a perfect summer night
E.R. Buendia has been writing for years in the realm of fantasy, fiction, and, poetry. She enjoys creating pieces that create dreamy landscapes or empower and inspire the audience. Buendia is currently working toward her goal of becoming a high school English teacher so she could share her love of books with others! On her spare time, she enjoys reading, stories that delve into the occult and practices yoga on a daily basis (as well as teaches it) in San Diego, California.
E. R. blogs at Celena StarVela
2 thoughts on “You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: ER Buendia”
Interesting and a lot of imagery pops up when reading!
Beautiful!
