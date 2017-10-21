A Journal for Damned Lovers Volume 2: Out Now!

S. K. Nicholas

The second volume of A Journal for Damned Lovers is now available to purchase from Amazon! It’s in physical format, with the Kindle version set to arrive at a later date.

I made a short video on YouTube where I share my thoughts and feelings regarding the occasion, as well as giving a reading of a piece taken from the second volume.

If you pick up a copy, then firstly, I thank you for your support, from the bottom of my weary heart, may I add, and secondly, I really do hope you enjoy reading it. A lot of effort has gone into making it as in-depth and immersive as possible, and as such, I’m confident it will take you on a journey. There’s a whole load of joy and despair within its pages, but ultimately, it’s a book about love, for lovers.

