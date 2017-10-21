Sudden Denouement is seeking new writers

Posted in Sudden Denouement Literary CollectiveTagged , ,

This is a great opportunity to join the stellar Sudden Denouement Literary Collective. If you any questions about what means to be a member of the SD Literary Collective feel free to email me at christine.e.ray@gmail.com.

A Forum for Divergent Literature

Untitled

Writing is often a solitary vocation. Sudden Denouement is a community of like-minded individuals who strive to promote each other’s writing. We offer a community of best writers in the world, and also offer the option of publishing. Please send a sample of your writing to Jasperkerkauwriting@gmail.com.

Jasper Kerkau

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s