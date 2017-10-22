The world needs me to be

Wonder Woman right now

But I keep thinking

That her outfit is ridiculous

I appreciate freedom of movement

As much as the next girl

And get the whole

Aerodynamics thing

But really!?

I like my ass covered

And can we talk about those heels?!

Give me a sturdy pair of Doc Martins

I need a costume

That is durable

Tumble dry low

And has pockets

Lots of pockets

Because who can fight like that

With a purse slung around their neck?

I do like the whip though

All that red

White

And blue

Seems awfully conspicuous

And that gold lame?

Completely impractical

Unless I am trying to dazzle my enemies

I also think those wrist gauntlets

Could be bigger and cooler

Maybe Q could trick them out

The world needs me to be

Wonder Woman right now

But this depression

Is really kicking my ass

What do the other

Superheroes do

When it’s hard to get out of bed

In the morning?

“Oh sorry, can’t save the world today”!?

Batman could definitely

Use an SSRI and some therapy

Maybe 6 to 10 sessions of CBT

Would do the trick

Superman is a little

Too perfect for me

Maybe he has a personality disorder

Do you think there is a support group

For superheroes having

Existential crisis?

Maybe I can run with Iron Man

I like his snark and he has cool toys

The world needs me to be

Wonder Woman right now

I wish I felt more up to the task

Time to put on my big girl pants

(The ones with all pockets)

Take a deep breath

And get over myself

Maybe put out the call for

The other badass women out there

To grab their whips

And their invisible planes

There is humanity to save

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved