The world needs me to be
Wonder Woman right now
But I keep thinking
That her outfit is ridiculous
I appreciate freedom of movement
As much as the next girl
And get the whole
Aerodynamics thing
But really!?
I like my ass covered
And can we talk about those heels?!
Give me a sturdy pair of Doc Martins
I need a costume
That is durable
Tumble dry low
And has pockets
Lots of pockets
Because who can fight like that
With a purse slung around their neck?
I do like the whip though
All that red
White
And blue
Seems awfully conspicuous
And that gold lame?
Completely impractical
Unless I am trying to dazzle my enemies
I also think those wrist gauntlets
Could be bigger and cooler
Maybe Q could trick them out
The world needs me to be
Wonder Woman right now
But this depression
Is really kicking my ass
What do the other
Superheroes do
When it’s hard to get out of bed
In the morning?
“Oh sorry, can’t save the world today”!?
Batman could definitely
Use an SSRI and some therapy
Maybe 6 to 10 sessions of CBT
Would do the trick
Superman is a little
Too perfect for me
Maybe he has a personality disorder
Do you think there is a support group
For superheroes having
Existential crisis?
Maybe I can run with Iron Man
I like his snark and he has cool toys
The world needs me to be
Wonder Woman right now
I wish I felt more up to the task
Time to put on my big girl pants
(The ones with all pockets)
Take a deep breath
And get over myself
Maybe put out the call for
The other badass women out there
To grab their whips
And their invisible planes
There is humanity to save
