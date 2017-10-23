The Daily Song: Fix You (Coldplay) Matthew Mayfield @MMayfieldBR

Matthew Mayfield is a brilliant songwriter and I usually highlight him performing his original music but the way he inhabits Coldplay’s Fix You really transported me. This is special. I am uneasy with the concept of whether we can and should try to “fix” anyone, but the rest of the lyrics resonate very strongly for me.
Fix You
Written by Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion
When you try your best but you don’t succeed
When you get what you want but not what you need
When you feel so tired but you can’t sleep
Stuck in reverse
When the tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you can’t replace
When you love someone but it goes to waste
Could it be worse?
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
High up above or down below
When you’re too in love to let it go
If you never try you’ll never know
Just what you’re worth
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
Tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you cannot replace
Tears come streaming down your face
And I
Tears come streaming down your face
I promise you I will learn from all my mistakes
Tears come streaming down your face
And I
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you