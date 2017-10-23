The Daily Song: Fix You (Coldplay) Matthew Mayfield @MMayfieldBR

Matthew Mayfield is a brilliant songwriter and I usually highlight him performing his original music but the way he inhabits Coldplay’s Fix You really transported me. This is special. I am uneasy with the concept of whether we can and should try to “fix” anyone, but the rest of the lyrics resonate very strongly for me.

Fix You

Written by Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion

When you try your best but you don’t succeed

When you get what you want but not what you need

When you feel so tired but you can’t sleep

Stuck in reverse

When the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can’t replace

When you love someone but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

High up above or down below

When you’re too in love to let it go

If you never try you’ll never know

Just what you’re worth

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

Tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you cannot replace

Tears come streaming down your face

And I

Tears come streaming down your face

I promise you I will learn from all my mistakes

Tears come streaming down your face

And I

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you