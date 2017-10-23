You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: A.G. Diedericks

Posted in Writing Prompt ChallengeTagged , , , ,

the due date for absolution

has long since passed

 

my victims have no vista

for this contrite soul

 

veiled underneath a mordant exterior

 

my demons levitate

every time i contemplate

 

that which can’t be rewritten

 

i circumvent

 

introspective forces

that hums my name

 

i stretch out the days

with the clamour of minutiae

 

immersed in abstract

to distract the path that lays ahead

 

for that which afflicts me, is patient

 

it stalks me in plain sight

 

it stays with me, through amnesia

and awaits my advent;

 

in the comfort

of my own bed

 

in my home;

 

where there’s no lights

and no prevarications

 

i lie face down

tied to the obstinate reality:

 

“You were meant to know the night”

A.G. Diedericks is a divergent poet with a distinctive voice. He resides in Cape Town, S.A and writes for Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s