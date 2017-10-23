You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: A.G. Diedericks

the due date for absolution
has long since passed
my victims have no vista
for this contrite soul
veiled underneath a mordant exterior
my demons levitate
every time i contemplate
that which can’t be rewritten
i circumvent
introspective forces
that hums my name
i stretch out the days
with the clamour of minutiae
immersed in abstract
to distract the path that lays ahead
for that which afflicts me, is patient
it stalks me in plain sight
it stays with me, through amnesia
and awaits my advent;
in the comfort
of my own bed
in my home;
where there’s no lights
and no prevarications
i lie face down
tied to the obstinate reality:
“You were meant to know the night”
A.G. Diedericks is a divergent poet with a distinctive voice. He resides in Cape Town, S.A and writes for Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.