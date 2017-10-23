You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: A.G. Diedericks

the due date for absolution

has long since passed

my victims have no vista

for this contrite soul

veiled underneath a mordant exterior

my demons levitate

every time i contemplate

that which can’t be rewritten

i circumvent

introspective forces

that hums my name

i stretch out the days

with the clamour of minutiae

immersed in abstract

to distract the path that lays ahead

for that which afflicts me, is patient

it stalks me in plain sight

it stays with me, through amnesia

and awaits my advent;

in the comfort

of my own bed

in my home;

where there’s no lights

and no prevarications

i lie face down

tied to the obstinate reality:

“You were meant to know the night”

A.G. Diedericks is a divergent poet with a distinctive voice. He resides in Cape Town, S.A and writes for Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.