we are often just ships
passing by
during the frenetic work week
our sleep/wake cycles
not in sync
ruminating silently in the night hours
over our own individual worries
our daytime communication
focused on the logistics
of teenagers, bills, elderly dog
laundry, menu planning, the leaking sink
the busyness
forcing us to interact as
business partners
lazy saturday afternoon
the house is empty, quiet
except for the not so gentle snoring
of the dog we affectionately
call “darth jagger”
who can never bear
to be parted from you
his beloved alpha
this is when we
slip out of time
slip out of space
slip out of heavy
grown up roles
thrust onto us by the world
and the relentless marching
of time
it is in these weightless
formless hours
my head upon your shoulder
my hand resting gently
on your heart
your warm skin
pressed against
my warm skin
that I am most grounded
we are liquid warmth
quiet breath
our inhales
and exhales gradually
syncing
floating thoughts
thin line between
dozing and waking
i love the joining
of our bodies
in rising tide
but it is in this sacred
space of after
where the true meaning
of intimacy
reveals itself
a featherbed
of trust
safety
sensuous pleasure
welcome comfort
from a world
that increasing is chaotic
frightening
reshaping itself at
light speed
into something I no longer recognize
i am so grateful
that you welcome me
time and time again
into the circle
of your embrace
and offer me
this escape
this haven
for these precious hours
where we are renewed
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved