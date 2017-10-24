The Daily Song Unsteady X Ambassador

This beautiful, moving dance piece to X Ambassador’s Unsteady was made as a tribute to Orlando after the Pulse nightclub shooting.  I would love it anyway, but this made me love it just a little bit more.  The emotion is poignant, tangible.

 

Unsteady

Hold, hold on, hold onto me

‘Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

Hold, hold on, hold onto me

‘Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

Mama, come here

Approach, appear

Daddy, I’m alone

‘Cause this house don’t feel like home

If you love me, don’t let go

Whoa, if you love me, don’t let go

Hold, hold on, hold onto me

‘Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

Hold, hold on, hold onto me

‘Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

Mother, I know

That you’re tired of being alone

Dad, I know you’re trying

To fight when you feel like flying

But if you love me, don’t let go

Whoa, if you love me, don’t let go

Hold, hold on, hold onto me

‘Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

Hold, hold on, hold onto me

‘Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

Hold, hold on, hold onto me

‘Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

