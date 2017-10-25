Kindra M. Austin bringing me back to my youth on Sudden Denouement
A Forum for Divergent Literature
What do you mean to me? No
goddamned clue. But I know I’m
in deep blue like with you, boy,
when you stand on the corner
of nineteen hundred
and eighty-seven,
wearing black kohl eyes, and that
Robert Smith hair.
Toss me a menthol ciggie, then
take me by the hand;
pull me straight out of myself,
and into the back alley where
your beast heart beats.
Let me smear your painted lips
with my gin soaked tongue—
you’re so fucking pretty.
Make me the object
of your affliction.
Kindra M. Austin is an author (information on her book can be found here), artist, and a Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan—Go Detroit Red Wings! She likes her drinks corpse stiff, music loud as fuck, and classic big block muscle cars.
