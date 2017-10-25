A Forum for Divergent Literature

What do you mean to me? No

goddamned clue. But I know I’m

in deep blue like with you, boy,

when you stand on the corner

of nineteen hundred

and eighty-seven,

wearing black kohl eyes, and that

Robert Smith hair.

Toss me a menthol ciggie, then

take me by the hand;

pull me straight out of myself,

and into the back alley where

your beast heart beats.

Let me smear your painted lips

with my gin soaked tongue—

you’re so fucking pretty.

Make me the object

of your affliction.

[ Kindra M. Austin is an author (information on her book can be found here), artist, and a Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan—Go Detroit Red Wings! She likes her drinks corpse stiff, music loud as fuck, and classic big block muscle cars. You can find her filing through the souls of the…