An Education- Christine Ray

My latest piece on Whisper and the Roar
We came of age
in miniskirts
lace gloves
ruffled anklets
beneath our high heels
desperately wanting to be Susan
before reading Rich, Friedan, Lorde
Dirty Dancing
taught us about illegal abortion
and declared that no one gets to put Baby in the corner
Politically awakened
we marched
arm in arm
young
bold
idealistic
passionate
braless in our
Take Back the Night tee shirts
labrys necklaces
triple pierced ears
kissing our girlfriends
boldly on the mouth in public
convinced that we were changing
the world for those
coming up behind us
Life after college
Awakened us
one by one
forced us to crawl out
of our bubble wrapped ivory towers
blinking back the glare
of recognition
that power suits
and brief cases
MD or PhD after our names
did not inoculate us
Monsters we feared in the night
were evenly matched
by the casually accepted misogyny
we encountered on city streets
View original post 89 more words