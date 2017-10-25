BREATHING EXERCISE-G.R. MELVIN

I.

She won’t roll away & not watch me.

Y’see, I won’t seem to take,

When I dream (or I wake).

to take another breath before

The scene fades, before

lights go up

then down to more of a zoom.

She waits in our bedroom for me to resume.

II.

We went to go to a yoga class.

Where a barefooted, hairpleated group leader;

beautiful, and calmer than a

merciful last coma,

She insisted that our deep breath is

the gist of all of it (within, & out).

We rearrange the short & tall of it.

The Gist to change the depth, see,

of our sea of possibility.

When we inhale

we rememorize our own gods.

We exhale our hell. barefoot. on a mat.

Whew. To all that.

III.

When I get to go to the Gulf of Mexico

I’ll try out into the drink, 1st thing.

I’ll try not to think when I try to let go

& sink when I deadman’s float all day,

into what I think of as a spiritual drift, in a way.

I’ll hold onto my breath,

face down,

head down.