This piece was inspired by Joy William’s haunting cover of Duran Duran’s Ordinary World. It mixes actual song lyrics with the vivid feelings it evoked for me.
The soft notes of a piano
Float gently into my ears
Drift downward like snow
Become this morning’s
Ache in those tender
Hidden places in my heart
Lyrics expand
Slowly in my brain
Lavender and midnight blue
Seep drop by drop
Into my veins
Before starting to circulate
Spread through my body
This song begins to
Vibrate in my bones
Like it contains secret messages
About this world
About my life
That I am meant to decode
Messages of haunting sadness
Precious things lost
Former versions of myself
Faded away into the mist
I cannot escape the ghost of you
I cannot escape the ghost of me
There is a vacuum in my heart
Where we both used to live
Where we existed
In a kaleidoscope
Of shifting, beautiful
Brightly colored fragments
Pieces tumbling together
In an always changing
Pattern
Not a new whole
But a dynamic symphony
Of us
Gone away
Now lost to time
Lost to pride
Lost to holy need
Where is the world that
I recognize?
I am left to survive
Alone
In this ordinary world
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved