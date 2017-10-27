Petal – Olde Punk

The amazing Olde Punk on Sudden Denouement.
A Forum for Divergent Literature
the scent of the dogwood
petals drifting to soft bed
their crimson reminders
stark on white
I remember the sound as my town lies dying
the fall out of midnight as Mr. Sunshine
banks and curves, He’s the nightmare
stuff that frightens King and Cave
wide ass smile with one deep dimple
dark eyes of a shark in frenzy
He has a red right hand and a left one blue
a long mile coming and a breath or two
his need for an event horizon
is strong indeed
Infecting the populace, stirring the dead
teasing with masochism and candies
those young in the head
Mr. Sunshine likes to devour the foundations
and watch it all fall from the absence
Burning dogwood screams against
the hate and malevolence as our town
lays dying
No work, no hope, no direction, no community
just anger and abuse and the needle and the juice
