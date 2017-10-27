Secret Life of Socks

Response poem to Sauce Box’s delightful Sockatory
Mateless socks
are starting to pile up
one by one
in the top dresser drawer.
They are starting to crowd out
much more sensible
granny panties
Disturbing the peace
with their weepy support groups
and speed dating nights
I am starting to suspect
that their missing mates paired up
and moved to a more tropical climate
or maybe Seattle
My single color anklets
appear to have run off with dashing ankle socks
Rumor has it that the missing purple Monet sock
was quite the cad
Were my missing socks bored with monogamy?
Or were they conflicting with much too similar mates
and just needed some space?
The mystery continues as my bras
consider interclothing dating
and communal living arrangements
but they acknowledge that socks are flighty lovers
who cannot be relied upon