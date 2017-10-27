The Daily Song: You Got Me/Gavin McGraw

A song I have needed to hear more than once in the last year. Written by Jennifer Warren and recorded by Gavin DeGraw.

You Got Me

When the fear takes you down

When the doubt takes you under

When you sink like a stone

And you can’t breathe

When the tears take control

When the demons take over

Won’t be in this alone

You got me

Ooooooooo

Ooooooooo yeah

Ooooooooo

You got me

When the walls all cave in

When the nights all get colder

When you hang by a thread

of sanity

Rest your head on my heart

Hang your pain on my shoulders

Make your way to my arms

Cause you got me

Ooooooooo

Ooooooooo yeah

Ooooooooo

You got me

I’ll be the one to lead you home

I’ll be the one to keep you warm

I’ll take you in out of the storm

When you can’t stand I’ll stand up for you

When the fear takes you down

When the doubt takes you under

You’re not in this alone

You got me

Ooooooooo

Ooooooooo yeah

Ooooooooo

You got me

I’ll be the one to lead you home

I’ll be the one to keep you warm

I’ll take you in out of the storm

When you can’t stand I’ll stand up for you