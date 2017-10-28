ghost. -Sandra

I have a secret

I took to my grave

I wish I had

Confessed to you

What I held in silence

Because

You should know

I love you

I have always loved you

And I never told you

Now I am gone

From your world

But I float around you

Watching and listening

A ghost of myself

Hearing your words

Feeling your tears

Inside my intangible heart

And now I know

You loved me

You have always loved me

But you never told me

Because I never told you

Sandra is a writer, blogger, poet, and artist. She thinks too much and sleeps too little. She loves brutal honesty, coffee, and the color black. She hates insincerity, beer, and whipped cream. She hopes to someday run away to Hawaii and marry her surf instructor.