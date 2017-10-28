ghost. -Sandra

I have a secret
I took to my grave
I wish I had
Confessed to you
What I held in silence
Because
You should know
I love you
I have always loved you
And I never told you
Now I am gone
From your world
But I float around you
Watching and listening
A ghost of myself
Hearing your words
Feeling your tears
Inside my intangible heart
And now I know
You loved me
You have always loved me
But you never told me
Because I never told you
Sandra is a writer, blogger, poet, and artist. She thinks too much and sleeps too little. She loves brutal honesty, coffee, and the color black. She hates insincerity, beer, and whipped cream. She hopes to someday run away to Hawaii and marry her surf instructor.
You can find more of her writing at What Sandra Thinks