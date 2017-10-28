There was no comfort
to be found this night
in the still quiet
although it often
enveloped her
like a blanket of stars
There was only
the continued slow
unraveling of her soul
of her psyche
laid bare
for no one to see
She realized
that she was
becoming the silence
her very being
melting into the
fabric of the night
Soon there would be
nothing left of her
except a ghostly
scent of lavender
the memory of piercing
anguish
and lovely poems
upon a shelf
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
photo credit: Scott Sawyer