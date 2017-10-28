The Daily Song: Love on the Brain/Rihanna

Because . . . Rihanna
“Love On The Brain”
What you want from me?
What you want from me?
And I tried to buy your pretty heart, but the price too high
Baby, you got me like oh, mm
You love when I fall apart, fall apart
So you can put me together
And throw me against the wallBaby, you got me like ah, woo, ah
Don’t you stop loving me, loving me
Don’t quit loving me, loving me
Just start loving me, loving me, babe
Oh, and, babe, I’m fist fighting with fire
Just to get close to you
Can we burn something, babe?
And I run for miles just to get a taste
Must be love on the brain
That’s got me feeling this way
It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good
And I can’t get enough
Must be love on the brain, yeah
And it keeps cursing my name, cursing my name
No matter what I do
I’m no good without you
And I can’t get enough
Must be love on the brain
Then you keep loving me
Just love me, yeah
Just love me
All you need to do is love me yeah
Got me like ah-ah-ah-ow
I’m tired of being played like a violin
What do I gotta do to get in your motherfuckin’ heart?
Baby, like ah, woo, ah
Don’t you stop loving me, loving me
Don’t quit loving me, loving me
Just start loving me, loving me, babe
Oh, and, babe, I’m fist fighting with fire
Just to get close to you
Can we burn something, babe?
And I run for miles just to get a taste
Must be love on the brain
That’s got me feeling this way
It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good
And I can’t get enough
Must be love on the brain
And it keeps cursing my name, cursing my name
No matter what I do
I’m no good without you
And I can’t get enough
Must be love on the brain