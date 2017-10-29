Book Review: Machiavelli’s Backyard – David Lohrey

Posted in Sudden Denouement Literary CollectiveTagged , , ,

Nicole Lyons reviews Davd Lohrey’s Machiavelli’s Backyard

The Lithium Chronicles

fad6a4bbdac51a4132fd82a385ed0ddb

A Must Read

David Lohrey has written an outstanding collection that sinks its hooks into you from the first page and doesn’t let go until long after you’ve finished reading. Authentic, honest, and often uncomfortable, Machiavelli’s Backyard is equally as heartbreaking and hilarious as it is beautiful and brazen. David Lohrey is a remarkable writer and reading Machiavelli’s Backyard was like hanging out with a very cool old uncle, the one who has lived hard and well and hands out wisdom like candy, often in the most inappropriate and glorious way. This book is must read for anyone who appreciates great art and good literature, and those that need a lesson on both.

Read more of David’s work on Sudden Denouement 

View original post

One thought on “Book Review: Machiavelli’s Backyard – David Lohrey

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s